StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tower Resources said it had agreed to sell a 49% non-operating interest in its Thali prospect offshore Cameroon to Beluga Energy.
The binding heads of agreement covered$15 million towards the cost of the NJOM-3 well that Tower was planning to drill on the Thali block.
Beluga will receive the 49% working interest, subject to an overriding royalty of 10% for Tower's subsidiary TRCSA on the contractor share of production accruing to Beluga.
The well cost was currently expected to be about $16.8 million, of which about $3 million had already been spent.
Each party wuld recover costs actually funded and recoverable under the production sharing contract.
Tower said it would effectively contribute its non-recoverable costs in consideration of the 10% overriding royalty on the contractor share of production.
Costs in excess of $15 million, and future costs, would be funded pro-rata with respect to Tower's and Beluga's working interests.
Tower said it was presently negotiating a contract for a rig to drill the NJOM-3 well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.