StockMarketWire.com - Interior design and furnishings group Sanderson Design said it had signed a licensing agreement in the US for its Morris & Co. brand with kitchenware company Williams Sonoma.
The agreement, which covered a broad range of tableware, cookware and kitchen accessories, marked the company's first major licensing agreement in the US, it said.
Morris & Co. would work with Williams Sonoma on developing the kitchenware range,expected to be launched in autumn next year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.