Interior design and furnishings group Sanderson Design said it had signed a licensing agreement in the US for its Morris & Co. brand with kitchenware company Williams Sonoma.

The agreement, which covered a broad range of tableware, cookware and kitchen accessories, marked the company's first major licensing agreement in the US, it said.

Morris & Co. would work with Williams Sonoma on developing the kitchenware range,expected to be launched in autumn next year.


