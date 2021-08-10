StockMarketWire.com - Investment consultancy River and Mercantile said it had received a number of approaches from external parties expressing interest in acquiring its solutions business.

The company, which was responding to press speculation, said it had appointed Lazard and Fenchurch Advisory Partners to advise its board.

'Discussions are at an early stage and there is no assurance that a transaction will arise,' it said.


