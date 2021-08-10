StockMarketWire.com - Social and environmental infrastructure lending group RM Infrastructure posted a positive first-half performance, but cut its dividend.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through June was 5%.
It declared a second interim dividend of 1.625p per share, bringing the first-half payout to 3.25p, down from 3.325p year-on-year.
RM Infrasturcture said strong momentum in NAV was achieved as pandemic-related valuations recovered as the outlook became clearer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.