StockMarketWire.com - Social and environmental infrastructure lending group RM Infrastructure posted a positive first-half performance, but cut its dividend.

The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through June was 5%.

It declared a second interim dividend of 1.625p per share, bringing the first-half payout to 3.25p, down from 3.325p year-on-year.

RM Infrasturcture said strong momentum in NAV was achieved as pandemic-related valuations recovered as the outlook became clearer.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com