StockMarketWire.com - Mercia Asset Management said it had been accredited by the British Business Bank to deliver its Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund debt mandate under the new recovery loan scheme.
The scheme provided financial support to businesses across the UK as they recover following the coronavirus pandemic.
