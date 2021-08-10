StockMarketWire.com - Science Group, the international science-led services and product development organisation, has announced that Jon Brett has been appointed acting finance director and joins the science group board of the company.
Brett was previously group financial controller for SG. He trained with Deloitte and qualified in 2004. B
Brett joined the group in March 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.