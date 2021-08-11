StockMarketWire.com - Oncology drug company Avacta said the first patient had been dosed in a trial of a chemotherapy treatment.
The phase-one trial was evaluating AVA6000, a novel pro-drug of Doxorubicin and Avacta's first therapeutic product based on its technology.
Anthracyclines such as the generic chemotherapy Doxorubicin were widely used as part of standard of care in several tumour types, but their use is limited by cumulative toxicity, and, in particular, cardiotoxicity.
Avacta said its technology was designed to reduce the systemic exposure of healthy tissues to the active chemotherapy, leading to improved safety and therapeutic index.
That, it added, could potentially result in improved dosing regimens, better efficacy and better outcomes for patients.
The study was being initiated across a small group of UK cancer centres.
The dose escalation phase was anticipated to complete by the second quarter 2022 followed by completion of the dose expansion phase by the second quarter of 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
