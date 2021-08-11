StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said its first-half revenue had jumped by about 47% year-on-year.
The company said it was on track to meet its expectations for the six months through July, with a strong order book and gains from integrating its operations with those of SLE.
Inspiration Healthcare said it was making progress with its relocation project, 'although some delays have inevitably been incurred due to the well-publicised issues around availability of resources in the construction industry'.
It said its current plan was to move into its new sites in Croydon and Hailsham in spring 2022 in order to not cause disruption to production as it approached the financial year end.
