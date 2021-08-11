StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RPS swung to a first-half profit and reinstated is dividend, as improved operating margins helped offset a small fall in revenue.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £7.1 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £34.1 million.
Revenue slipped by less than 1% to £271.8 million, from £272.4 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 5.6%.
RPS declared an interim dividend of 0.26p per share.
'We continue to benefit from operating in favourable geographies with government investment and recovering economic confidence and see significant growth opportunities in renewables, project management, infrastructure and sustainability,' chief executive John Douglas said.
'With a strong cash position and significant available debt facilities, RPS is well placed to capitalise on these growth opportunities.'
'We remain focused on building a business that can deliver mid-single digit rates of organic revenue growth and a double-digit operating margin in the medium term and are confident in our ability to do so.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.