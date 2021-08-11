StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketNews.com Online education firm Smashcut has raised $7 million in series A funding from Pearson Ventures, a division of Pearson which invests in new market opportunities in education.

Smashcut will support Pearson's visual and media-arts focused programs, beginning with animation and gaming development courses from Pearson College London's escape studios.

Daniel Blackman, CEO and founder of Smashcut said: "We created Smashcut because video-centric courses like visual and media arts require specific tools that teachers and students need to seamlessly collaborate and create. Having the financial and strategic support of Pearson, a global leader in learning, both validates the opportunity and accelerates our growth as we aim to fuel the pipeline with skilled creators."


