StockMarketWire.com - Moneysupermarket.com Group has completed the UK merger control process in respect of the proposed combination of TravelSupermarket and Icelolly.com to create the Ice Travel Group.
The final condition for completion of the combination has now been met. The group expects to complete the transaction in early September.
In 2019 TravelSupermarket and Icelolly.com between them generated around £30m in revenue and under £10m in EBITDA.
Given the current state of the travel market, it is expected that Icelolly.com will incur EBITDA losses to the end of 2021 but for in-year synergies to broadly offset these.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
