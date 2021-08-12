StockMarketWire.com - Falcon Oil & Gas has announced the spudding of the Velkerri 76 S2-1 well in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.
Velkerri 76 is targeting the Velkerri play along the south-eastern flank of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, which is predicted to be in a liquids rich gas window.
The principal objectives for the drilling of Velkerri 76 are to drill a vertical pilot well to acquire core and log and conduct a diagnostic fracture injection test data across the Velkerri; penetrate the Velkerri formation to assess hydrocarbon maturity, saturation and reservoir quality and provide further information on the areal distribution of the Velkerri formation.
It will also collect data for potential future horizontal drilling, completion, stimulation and production testing, including ability to flow liquids rich gas.
Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon, said: 'The spudding of Velkerri 76 marks yet another exciting milestone for the joint venture and we look forward to updating the market as soon as results become available.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.