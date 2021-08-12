StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com - Johannus Egholm Hansen, Non-Executive Director of the company purchased 220,000 shares in the company on the 11th August 2021 at a price of £0.14. The director holds 220,000 shares, approximately 0.023% of the Company's issued share capital of 971,629,460.
At 9:37am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
