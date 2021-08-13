StockMarketWire.com - Braveheart Investment announced a placing of 13,888,889 new shares to raise £2.5 million gross at a 21% discount to the closing price on 12 August.
The placing price of 18 pence per share, represented a discount of approximately 20.88% to the closing mid-market share price of an existing ordinary share on 12 August 2021, the business day prior to this announcement.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of £2,415,850 to enable it to 'accelerate the development of Paraytec's Covid testing instrument by taking direct control of the final design and engineering packages,' Braveheart Investment said.
'In parallel, partners will continue to be sought by Paraytec for licensing and development and/or potential sale. The board believes this strategy should enable Paraytec to deliver a finished product to market directly if it fails to find a satisfactory deal with a third party.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
