StockMarketWire.com - Aberdeen Asian Income Fund reported first half net asset value return of 6.9%, led by its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and e-commernce as well as internet stocks in Asia.
The net asset value return of 6.9%, compared with MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan High dividend yield Index return of 7.5% and the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Index return of 5.8%.
'The company's share price has echoed but not kept pace with NAV performance in the six months to 30 June 2021. The share price ended at 230p, a more modest 2.7% increase over the six month review period, resulting in a discount of 10.7% to the NAV per share,' the company said.
'Since the end of the interim period, Asian markets have corrected sharply following sudden developments in the regulation of private education companies in China that have sparked a broader sell-off on fears that similar policies may be rolled out more widely,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
