StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened modestly higher Friday morning as bid up in shares of miners and retailers, and keeps the index on course for a fourth-straight weekly gain.
The FTSE 100 stood at 7,223.57 at 8:358am, up 0.37%, having opened at 7,193.23.
Aerospace, defence and security company Babcock said it had entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Frazer-Nash Consultancy to KBR for £293 million.
Murray International Trust, the British investment trust, has announced a 5% spike in assets before liabilities in its half year results.
Oracle Power, the international natural resources project developer, has announced the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in Western Australia, has approved the companies programme of work for the northern zone gold project.
Military equipment maker Avon Protection warned on performance for its current and next fiscal year following a delay in orders under existing contracts owing to COVID-19 related and supply chain disruptions.
Trinity Exploration & Production, the E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, has confirmed that Nicholas Clayton has been appointed non-executive chairman of the company.
Weekly competitions organiser Best of the Best warned on performance as the pandemic-related demand softened following the end of the lockdown on 12 April.
Supply@Me Capital, following the completion of the acquisition of TradeFlow Capital Management, has announced that Thomas James and John Collis will remain in their executive roles, steering the TradeFlow business.
Braveheart Investment announced a placing of 13,888,889 new shares to raise £2.5 million gross at a 21% discount to the closing price on 12 August.
Satellite communications equipment company Global Invacom swung to a loss in the first half of the year as supply chains and problems with the availability of key products weighed on performance.
Westminster Group, the supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions, has a announced a 16% jump in group revenues in its half year results.
