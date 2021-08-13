StockMarketWire.com - Nickel development company Horizonte Minerals reported wider losses in the first half of the year amid rising costs.

For the six month period to 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £2.29 million from £759,620 year-on-year as administrative expenses rose to £2.6 million from £1.6 million.

Looking ahead, the company said that while the pandemic could delay the Araguaia project financing timeline by a number of months, it has sufficient financing to enable the company to continue its operations for at least 12 months 'should any additional cost arise as a result of any potential deterioration in the global Covid-19 situation.'

'Financing discussions remain on track. Credit committee approval for the senior debt facility [is] expected in Q3 2021 as previously announced,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com