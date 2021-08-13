StockMarketWire.com - Palace Capital, the property investment company, has announced that Stephen Silvester, the company’s chief financial officer, is stepping down from the board.
Matthew Simpson, head of finance and operations, has been appointed finance director designate.
Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital, said: ‘On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Stephen for his contribution to the business over the past six years and wish him well for the future.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
