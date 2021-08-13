StockMarketWire.com - City of London Investment Trust has announced that Ominder Dhillon has been appointed non-executive director.
Dhillon has a wealth of board expertise across sustainable investing, sales and marketing, as well as governance and risk management.
Until January 2020, Dhillon was global head of institutional distribution at M&G.
From 2011 to 2015, he was head of distribution at Impax Asset Management.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
