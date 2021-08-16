Interim Result
17/08/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
17/08/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
19/08/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
19/08/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
20/08/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
23/08/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
24/08/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
24/08/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
24/08/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
Final Result
17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
AGM / EGM
17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)
18/08/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/08/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)
18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)
19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
20/08/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
20/08/2021 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)
24/08/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
24/08/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)
24/08/2021 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
Trading Statement
17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
Ex-Dividend
19/08/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
19/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
19/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
