StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge posted a rise in first-half profit after contract wins boosted sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to $2.0 million, up from $1.8 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 9% to 9% to $21.3 million.
'This has been another good trading period for the company,' chief executive Moni Borovitz said.
'We are winning new, and retaining existing contracts, and several of the new contracts we have won are with substantial corporations which may well lead to greater opportunities in the future. '
'Alongside this, we made solid progress across all three divisions and as a result we are well placed to continue to grow our revenue streams and profitability.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
