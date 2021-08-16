StockMarketWire.com - Fertiliser producer Salt Lake Potash said it had requested an extension to a voluntary suspension of trading of its shares on the Australian Securities exchange.
The suspension was entered into pending the finalisation of an announcement in relation to funding for the company's Lake Way project.
Salt Lake Potash said the finalisation was now expected to occur by no later than 30 August.
Trading in the company's securities would continue on AIM during that period.
