StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds said it had discovered a 58.6 carat stone.

'We expect that the sales value of the 58.6 carat stone will be significant as it is a "D" colour makeable stone but has spotted black sulphide intrusions with the final value dependent upon the buyer's confidence of what cut stones can be recovered,' the company said.

'The diamond will be sold in the August tender.'


