StockMarketWire.com - Blencowe said its second drilling programme at the Orom-Cross project in Uganda had intersected 'significant' bands of graphite over the length of the holes, paving the way for the company to progress to a commercial study of the project.
'An additional 38 infill holes totalling 1,140m was completed in the Northern Syncline and a further 36 holes for 1,080m in the Camp Lode,' the company said.
'We now expect to have enough tonnes drilled out to complete the first ten years' mine life at Orom-Cross and we can continue to add to this cost-effectively, as required, to help meet the expected significant increase in graphite demand,' it added.
'We will now commence work on the preliminary economic assessment, being an internally generated first full commercial end-to-end study of the entire graphite project.
'This will be completed in the next quarter and we will then move immediately into pre-feasibility study stage.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
