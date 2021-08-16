StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy firm Science Group called for a general meeting of TP shareholders to remove two directors after the defence contractor rejected its takeover advances.
Science Group, which has acquired a 10.2% stake in TP, is requesting a vote on the removal of chairman Andrew McCree and independent director Jeremy Warner-Allen.
It described TP's decision to reject its takeover advance as 'indefensible'.
Science Group confirmed that it had made an indicative proposal to TP on 12 August 'potentially offering a significant premium' to TP's share price before its investment of 3.9p.
'In the context of the financial performance of TP Group, the obstructive approach of the TP Group board is indefensible,' Science Group said on Monday.
'For the avoidance of any doubt, Science Group has not withdrawn its interest in potentially making an offer for TP Group.'
Science Group added, however, that it was unlikely that it would be able to make an offer 'if the TP Group board continue to refuse to cooperate'.
'Science Group continues to encourage the board of TP Group to engage in a constructive manner,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.