StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation technologies provider AFC Energy said it had delivered its first hydrogen fuel cell system to ABB.
'Following several months of dedicated electrical engineering work, AFC's zero emission hydrogen fuel cell system will today arrive in Estonia for operational integration with ABB's high power electric vehicle charging system,' the company said.
'The operational validation and integration of ABB and AFC's systems (incorporating fuel cells, a battery energy storage system and EV charger) will take place over the next few weeks and is expected to confirm the electrical and control systems required for the autonomous high power EV charger,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.