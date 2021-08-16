StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy and storage projects investor Bluefield Solar said it had acquired a wind portfolio and a battery storage project for a total of about £68 million.

The first acquisition was the purchase of an operating portfolio of 109 small scale onshore wind turbines for approximately £63 million.

The second acquisition represented the grid connection and associated land of a fully consented, ready to build a 45MWp solar asset and co-located 25MWp battery project for approximately £5 million from EQUANS (re-branded from ENGIE Renewables).

This co-located project, based in northeast Lincolnshire, was expected to begin construction during 2022.

'These acquisitions, plus development expenditure incurred to date of approximately £3 million, mean the company has now redrawn approximately £60 million of its RCF. As a result, total outstanding debt is approximately £340 million,' the company said.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com