StockMarketWire.com - Climate management solutions group Genuit upgraded its outlook on annual performance after reported higher first-profit profit thanks to a boost from acquisitions.
The company said it now expected that underlying operating profit for the full year will be 'ahead of previous management expectations.'
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was 7.6% to £33.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased 32.4% to £295.6 million.
'The three acquisitions made during the period (Adey, Nu-Heat and Plura) have performed well to date with Adey exceeding expectations and integration of these businesses into the group is proceeding well,' the company said.
The company maintained its interim dividend at 4.0 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.