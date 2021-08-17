StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rockfire Resources said drilling had gotten underway at the Copperhead porphyry project in northern Queensland, Australia.
Rockfire said its geologists had continued to observe weathered sulphides in fractures and veins at Copperhead during drilling preparation work.
Sixty-six rock samples havd been collected along access tracks and in proximity to the drill pads. They had been sent to a laboratory in Townsville for analysis.
Landowner access and compensation continued to be negotiated at the Copper Dome porphyry project in advance of drilling.
Rockfire also announced that a high-definition gravity survey was completed at the Plateau gold deposit, part of the Lighthouse tenement in Queensland.
'This survey successfully identified two gravity 'high' anomalies, showing potential concentrations of sulphides at depth,' it said.
