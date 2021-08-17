StockMarketWire.com - Power producer Rurelec said executive director Simon Morris had resigned, with immediate effect.
A search for his successor had commenced, the company said.
'The board will continue to focus on the strategy of actively seeking to dispose of non-core assets, in order to increase the financial liquidity of the business, and as part of a strategy to unlock shareholder value in the medium term,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.