StockMarketWire.com - Power producer Rurelec said executive director Simon Morris had resigned, with immediate effect.

A search for his successor had commenced, the company said.

'The board will continue to focus on the strategy of actively seeking to dispose of non-core assets, in order to increase the financial liquidity of the business, and as part of a strategy to unlock shareholder value in the medium term,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com