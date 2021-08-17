StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Chrysalis Investments has made an investment of $65 million in the US-based parent company of InfoSum, as part of a Series B scale-up round which aims to raise funds for its international expansion.
The company said that its investment in the data infrastructure business will enable InfoSum to invest in engineering resources, grow its sales and marketing capabilities, and expand its international presence.
Chrysalis Investments confirmed that, following the investment, its cash and liquidity positions 'remain robust', bolstered by a partial realisation of its position in Wise, given Wise's strong share price performance since its IPO in July.
Co-portfolio managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson said: 'InfoSum is a company at the forefront of society's changing digital needs, addressing data collaboration in a trusted and privacy first-way, with an impressive track record of revenue growth.
'The company sits within a significant addressable market, and we look forward to offering our shareholders access to this exciting opportunity.'
InfoSum chairman and chief executive Brian Lesser added that the investment from Chrysalis will enable InfoSum to 'grow our team, build a larger global footprint, and continue investing in new product developments and product enhancements'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: