StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group CPP has partnered with travel insurance provider Just Travel Cover to launch a parametric lost luggage product, using technology provided by Blink, the parametric insurance company CPP acquired in 2017.
CPP said that the 'Smart Luggage' product is the first of its kind in the UK and uses technology to enable real-time support and automate the claims process from the moment a traveller registers their checked luggage as missing.
Chief executive Jason Walsh said: 'Parametric technology will play a massive part in the future of the travel insurance industry and this partnership shows that we are at the forefront of innovation in the space.
'To partner with a business like Just Travel Cover is further evidence of our growing reputation and ability to attract high profile partners in our home market.'
The UK launch of the new product is intended to complement existing flight delay and cancellation parametric travel products offered by Blink, which was integrated into CPP earlier this year.
CPP plans to further develop its parametric capabilities both within the travel and wider insurance sector.
At 1:25pm: [LON:CPP] CPP Group PLC share price was 0p at 272p
