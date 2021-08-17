StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos has started the process to find a new chair to replace Adam Crozier after he informed the board of his decision to step down as chairman.
Asos said that Crozier, who is due to take up the role of chairman of BT, will stay on as chairman until 28 November 2021, marking the end of his three-year term of office.
At 1:47pm: [LON:ASC] Asos PLC share price was 0p at 4550p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
