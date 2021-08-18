StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had notarised or completed the acquisition of four business parks and one land parcel for a combined €84.8 million.
The acquisitions were located in Oberhausen, Frankfurt, Heiligenhaus and Ohringen and provided over 150,000 square metres of lettable space.
The land parcel was adjacent to an existing asset in Neuruppin.
Sirius said the properties were acquired using proceeds of its inaugural €400 million corporate bond issuance that completed in June.
It said the acquisitions together generated day-one net operating income of €3.4 million per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
