StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform AJ Bell said it had appointed Michael Summersgill to the newly created role of deputy chief executive officer starting 1 October 2021.
Summersgill held the position of chief financial officer since 2011 and was currently responsible for the company's finance and operations functions.
In his new role, Summersgill will support CEO Andy Bell with the development and execution of the company's strategy to drive the future growth of AJ Bell's platform propositions.
Finance director Roger Stott, meanwhile, had been appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer and will join the board on 1 October 2021.
'As a result of these changes, AJ Bell is currently conducting an external search for a new Chief Financial Officer to join the board. A further announcement will be made when this appointment has been made.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.