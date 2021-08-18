StockMarketWire.com - Upstream oil and gas company Jersey Oil & Gas said it would not proceed with the next licence phase for the Glenn and Zermatt licences as neither licenses fit into its Greater Buchan Area development plans.
The Oil and Gas Authority confirmed it was satisfied that the phase A firm commitments for both licences have been fulfilled. But Jersey Oil & Gas had decided not to progress to the next licence phase, which would have required committing to a firm well in each of these two licence areas.
This was due to 'the current sub-commercial status of the Glenn and Glenn North oil discoveries and in the case of the Zermatt licence, it was after taking into account the higher ranked, drill-ready portfolio of exploration opportunities in licence P2170 (Verbier),' the company said.
The licences would automatically cease and determine at the end of phase A of their initial term on 29 August 2021.
