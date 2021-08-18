StockMarketWire.com - DeepMatter Group CEO Mark Warne has been appointed chair of the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) at Imperial College.
The IAB is part of Imperial College's EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Next Generation Synthesis & Reaction Technology (CDT).
His role will last for the next two years.
Warne's principal role will be to liaise closely with the CDT's network of industrial partners, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, BASF, GlaxoSmithKline, IBM, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Mettler-Toledo, Syngenta, and Pfizer.
At 1:49pm: [LON:DMTR] Deepmatter Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.8p
