StockMarketWire.com - Helium One said it had commenced drilling operations at the Tai-2 exploration well at its Rukwa project in Tanzania.
The drilling at Tai-2 will test one of several targets highlighted for additional exploration following positive results from Tai-1.
'Tai-1 has de-risked the Rukwa Basin by proving a working helium system,' the company said.
'Demonstration of seal and reservoir, as well as helium shows at multiple stratigraphic levels, indicates a working system in which free helium gas is waiting to be discovered,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
