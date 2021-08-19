StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention and control company Byotrol reported a sharp increase in annual profit as revenue was boosted by pandemic-led demand for hygiene and sanitisation products.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £1.0 million from £0.2 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £11.2 million from £6.0 million.
'In the short-term, revenue from product sales in the new financial year to date has been hindered by closed venues from extended lockdowns, new competition, and an excess of inventory,' the company said.
Looking ahead, however, the company expects product sales for FY22 at a level some 10% to 20% below those for FY21.
