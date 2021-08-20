StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said results from a late-stage trial showed its COVID-19 combination antibody AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%, meeting the primary goal of the study.
'The primary efficacy endpoint was the first case of any SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR positive symptomatic illness occurring post dose prior to day 183,' the company said.
The primary analysis was based on 5,172 participants who did not have SARS-CoV-2 infection at baseline.
More than 75% of participants had co-morbidities, which included conditions that have been reported to cause a reduced immune response to vaccination, the company said.
'There were no cases of severe COVID-19 or COVID-19-related deaths in those treated with AZD7442. In the placebo arm, there were three cases of severe COVID-19, which included two deaths.' it added.
AstraZeneca said it would prepare regulatory submission of the prophylaxis data to health authorities for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval of AZD7442.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
