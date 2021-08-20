StockMarketWire.com - Gold production company Hummingbird Resources swung to a loss as fall in gold sales weighed on revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses were $3.3 million compared with $23.8 million year-on-year as revenue fell to US$87 million from US$92 million.
The company sold 46,809 ounces of gold sold at an average price of US$1,794/oz. That compared with gold sales of 56,095 ounces at an average price of US$1,621/oz, a year earlier.
Looking ahead, the company maintained 2021 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold, with an all in sustainable cost,pr AISC, of US$1,250 to 1,350 per oz of gold sold.
