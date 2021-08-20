StockMarketWire.com - Xtract Resources has announced that Kjeld Thygesen has been appointed non-executive director of the company.
Thygesen has extensive experience in the natural resource industry and has previously held an executive director post at NM Rothschild International Asset Management as an investment manager of various natural resource funds.
Between 2002 and 2010 Thygesen served as a director of Ivanhoe Mines, the company that discovered and developed the Oyu Tolgoi mine in the South Gobi Desert of Mongolia.
Colin Bird, chairman, said: ‘We are very pleased that Kjeld Thygesen has agreed to join the Board and look forward to his contribution overall, but particularly in corporate and M&A activities. Kjeld brings a wealth of experience to the Board.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
