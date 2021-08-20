StockMarketWire.com - KCR Residential REIT, the AIM-listed real estate investment trust, has announced that it has completed the refinancing of its freehold property in Heathside, Golders Green London.

The asset belongs to the company’s Osprey Retirement Living portfolio.

The company’s strategy is to acquire long-leaseholds at the site and refurbish the units to a high level and let them in the open market.

A five year debt facility of £2.375 million has been provided by Secure Trust Bank with a variable interest rate of 3.70%.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com