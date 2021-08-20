StockMarketWire.com - Dillistone Group, the supplier of technology solutions and services to the recruitment industry worldwide, has announced that Joanne Curd has been appointed CFO of the company.
Curd is a qualified accountant and an experienced executive. She has an extensive and broad business background and has held many senior roles at Virgin Media over 10 years.
She left VM in 2018 and has held a number of interim roles since.
Giles Fearnley, chairman, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Joanne as our new CFO. I am sure Joanne will settle into her new role quickly with the support of Julie through her first few months.’
Curd is currently a director of Hedgerow Associates.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
