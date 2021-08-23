StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had acquired technology group Satalia, for an undisclosed sum.

Satalia, with more than 80 staff across multiple markets in Europe, offered artificial intelligence solutions for clients that included BT, DFS, Tesco and Unilever, WPP said.

'Combining machine learning and optimisation, it builds technologies that helps clients transform their business strategies and radically improve operational efficiency,' it added.

