StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier SigmaRoc booked a doubling for first-half profit after acquisitions helped boost revenue.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £7.1 million, up from £3.5 million year-on-year, as revenue jumped 56% to £84.8 million.
SigmaRoc did not declare an interim dividend.
'The group's performance across the first six months of 2021 has been very strong and all of the SigmaRoc team have worked hard to deliver these excellent results,' chief executive Max Vermorken said.
'We have delivered attractive acquisitions in Belgium, which are already providing meaningful contribution to the group's top and bottom line.'
'The acquisition of Nordkalk will be a great stepping stone in the evolution of the group, expanding our footprint across Northern European markets, and will bring significant earnings growth and cash generation to the group.'
