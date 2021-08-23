StockMarketWire.com - Event solutions business Arena Events' US subsidiary Arena Aztec Shaffer, based in Houston, Texas, won a new multi-year contract with Championship Management, a division of the PGA TOUR.
The agreement, which runs until May 2023, covered the same scope of events as previously served by Arena Aztec Shaffer, with pricing adjusted to reflect current market conditions.
Shaffer originally signed a contract with Championship Management in 2000, which was renewed in 2008, 2012 and 2017.
'Prior to Arena's acquisition of Aztec Shaffer, the multi-year long term contract with Championship Management had been replaced by a short term amended contract up to the end of May 2021 and extended again through to the end of December 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.