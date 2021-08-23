StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry equipment group Microsaic Systems said it was making continued progress through a collaboration with DeepVerge to provide monitoring solutions to detect contaminants in water and soil.
Microsaic said it had launched a miniaturised mass spectrometer platform to provide real-time monitoring and identification of organic chemicals.
It said that, in collaboration with DeepVerge environmental division, it had augmented the offering with automated real-time detection and expert analysis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
