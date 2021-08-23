StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company B90 said it had signed an affiliate marketing agreement with Nordic Group, a marketing and online advertising partner, to promote all its sportsbook and online casino services in various territories.
B90 would pay Nordic an initial affiliate fee of €150,000, which would be settled in new shares on 30 November 2021.
Under the agreement, the issue of shares would be conditional on Nordic generating a minimum of €75,000 in new revenue for the company by 30 November 2021, with 'the option to amend the agreement and the number of new Ordinary Shares to be issued if the minimum criteria is not met,' the company said.
The affiliate deal 'covers all current and future Bet90 brands and subsidiaries and Nordic will commence promotional activities immediately,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
