StockMarketWire.com - Precision measurement group Spectris said it had agreed to sell its NDC Technologies business to Nordson Corporation for $180 million (£130 million.
NDC produced a range of on-line and off-line process measurement and control instrumentation, for industries including food, bulk and tobacco and cable and tubing.
'The transaction is in line with Spectris' strategy to simplify and focus its portfolio and is the last of the divestments identified in 2019 as part of its strategy for profitable growth,' the company said.
'Subject to the completion of the disposal, the proceeds will be used to further strengthen our balance sheet and then be deployed in accordance with our capital allocation policy.'
